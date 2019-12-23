Potka Constituency Result 2019 Live: Counting of votes underway

Potka Constituency Result 2019 live: Menka Sardar of BJP Vs JMM’s Sanjib Sardar

Potka Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: Reserved under the Scheduled Tribe category, Potka is part of Assembly segments of the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand. For Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, incumbent MLA Menaka Sardar was retained by BJP as a candidate from Potka constituency. Among Menaka’s most prominent challenger is Sanjib Sardar from the JMM.

The Potka Assembly Constituency of Jharkhand state is currently held by Menaka Sardar of BJP. In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Menaka Sardar beat Sanjib Sardar of JMM.

The constituency of Potka is likely to see a tough contest between Opposition alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and ruling BJP with the traditional rivals pitting their respective candidates from the Sardar community.

Here’re Potka Constituency Results 2019 live updates:

Jharkhand-Potka Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 Naresh Kumar Murmu Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 0 0 0 0 2 Bulu Rani Singh AJSU Party 0 0 0 0 3 Menka Sardar Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 4 Sanjib Sardar Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 0 0 0 0 5 Ishwar Soren Janata Dal (United) 0 0 0 0 6 Jeetrai Hansda Jharkhand People's Party 0 0 0 0 7 Diku Vesar SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 0 0 0 0 8 Bir Singh Deogam Right to Recall Party 0 0 0 0 9 Sirma Dewgam Independent 0 0 0 0 10 Sunita Murmu Independent 0 0 0 0 11 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) candidate from the seat is Naresh Kumar Murmu, whereas, the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) has fielded Bulu Rani Singh. The BJP, JMM, JVM(P), JD(U) and AJSU are the main parties from the seat.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. The 81 constituencies seat Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.