Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Congress manifesto promises jobs, loan waiver, Metro

The Jharkhand Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the Assembly polls and tried to lure voters by making scores of promises including jobs for each family, loan waivers for farmers and a Metro rail in Ranchi. Jharkhand Congress in-charge R.P.N. Singh released the manifesto along with state president Rameshwar Oraon at Ranchi press club here.

"If the alliance forms government in the state then all pending government vacancies will be filled in six months. Till a job is not given to one member of each family, one member will be given unemployment stipend," said Singh while releasing the manifesto.

The manifesto promises giving maximum jobs to women, free bus fare to women travelling alone, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver to farmers, Metro line in Ranchi, free cycles to girls whose family income is less than Rs 10,000, strict law for mob lynching, Minimum Support Price of paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal, decreasing VAT on petrol and diesel, and internet facilities in each Gram Sabha, among others.

Congress is fighting in alliance with JMM and RJD. JMM, Congress and RJD are fighting on 43, 31 and seven seats, respectively.

