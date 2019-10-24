Jind election results live: Krishan Middha vs Anshul Singla

Jind election result live updates

Jind, Haryana Result LIVE: Krishan Middha vs Anshul Singla: Counting of votes in Haryana's Jind Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP's Krishan Middha is up against Congress' Anshul Singla. India TV brings to you live updates from Jind.

Vijender Redhu from INLD, Sumer Singh Jangra from Bahujan Samaj Party, Anshul Singla from Congress and Krishan Midda from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

The Congress candidate Mange Ram Gupta won in the 2000 and 2005 Assembly election by beating INLD candidates Gulshan Lal and Surender Singh, respectively.

However, in the following elections in 2009, Gupta lost to INLD’s Hari Chand Middha by a considerably large margin. Middha won again in the 2014 elections by securing 31,631 votes while the BJP candidate Surinder Singh Barwala received 29,374 votes. Recently, by-elections were held in Jind in 2019 after the untimely death of Middha in August 2018. BJP’s Krishan Middha won with a considerable margin.