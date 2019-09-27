QS World MBA Ranking 2020: These 3 Indian Institutes are among world's top 100 B-Schools

QS World MBA Ranking 2020

QS World MBA Ranking 2020: The prestigious QS World University Rankings has released the list of world's top 100 B-Schools on Thursday, in which two IIMs and one ISB have featured among the top 100 MBA Institutes across the globe. Apart from that many other Indian Business schools have found a place in the rankings. Some of the institutes have also improved their position by a significant margin.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Full-Time MBA Rankings 2020 saw over 240 best B-schools in the world compete for the top spot.

As per the QS World MBA Ranking 2020, IIM Bangalore and IM Bangalore have secured their ranks among the top 50 B-schools globally. IIM Bangalore has improved its ranking by making its way in the top 50 B-schools from 71st Rank last year to 44th Rank. While IIM Calcutta failed to find a place in the top 100 B-schools and was placed in top 100 to 110 Rank Group.

On the other hand, Indian Business School secured 98th Position in the QS World MBA Ranking 2020.

IIM Calcutta and SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) too improved their performance by getting ranked in 101-110 and 151-200 bands in the latest rankings, up from 111-120 and 201+ bands last year, respectively.

IIM Indore, IIM Udaipur and TA Pai Management are the new Indian B-schools which have found a place in the 101+ bracket in the World MBA Ranking 2020. All the three B-schools were recognized by the ranking agency for offering world-class PGPM programme.