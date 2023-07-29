UP NEET UG Merit List 2023 for round 1 counselling OUT at upneet.gov.in; Download here

UP NEET UG First Merit List 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the first meri list for state's NEET UG Counselling 2023 today, July 29. The UP NEET UG merit list comprise of candidates' roll numbers, names, categories, sub-categories, NEET marks and NEET ranks. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses can check the merit list through the official website- upneet.gov.in.
Aspirants who have been included in the merit list are eligible to participate in DGME UP NEET UG counselling and can fill and lock their preferences between July 31 to August 3, 2023. The council will declare the UP NEET UG 2023 round 1 allotment result by August 3 or August 4, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter from August 5 to August 8, 2023.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to Download First Merit List 2023
Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to download the UP NEET UG Merit List 2023.
- Go to the official website at upneet.gov.in
- On the homepage, visit the latest updates section
- Find and click on the 'UP NEET UG-2023 merit list first round counselling'
- The UP NEET UG Merit LIst 2023 PDF will appear on the screen
- Search your name or roll number in the pdf using shortcut key 'ctrl+f'
- Check and download the merit list for future reference.