TS EAMCET 2023 counselling to begin from June 26 onwards, check detailed schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS EAMCET 2023 counselling dates out

TS EAMCET 2023 counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the date and time for TS EAMCET 2023 counselling process. According to the notice, the counselling process will start from June 26 onwards. Students can check the detailed schedule on the official website of TS EAMCET - tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 counselling: Check Important dates

TS EAMCET 2023 counselling will be conducted in three phases. The first phase counselling will be held on June 26, 2023 and conclude on July 19, 2023.

To appear in the first phase TS EAMCET 2023 counselling, students are required to fill up the basic details, pay fees and book their slots. Those who have already booked their slots can appear for Certificate verification between June 28 and July 6. The window for exercising options post-certificate verification will be open from June 28 to July 8. Students will have another option to freeze their options on July 8 only whereas the provisional allotment of seats will be done on or before July 12, 2023. The students will get time for submission of course fees and self-reporting from July 12 to 19.

The board will start the second phase TS EAMCET 2023 counselling process on July 21, 2023. It will be over within 10 days. Students must fill out their basic details, pay fees and book slot between July 21 and July 22. Those who have already booked their slots for certificate verification can appear between July 21 and July 24 and the students can freeze the options on July 24 itself. The provisional seats will be allotted on or before July 28 and the payment of tuition fees, along with self-reporting through the website will take place between July 27 and 31.

The final phase counselling process will be completed within a week starting on August 2 and concluding on August 9, 2023. The students must submit their basic information, and payment of processing fees on August 2, 2023 only. The certificate verification round will be done on August 3, 2023 and the freezing option will be available till Aug 4. The provisional allotment of seats will be done latest by August 7. The students will have to remit their tuition fees and report themselves through the website between August 7 and 8.

ALSO READ | JAC 12th result 2023 for arts, commerce to be released at THIS time today

ALSO READ | COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key OUT on comdek.org, raise objections if any by June 1