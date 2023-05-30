Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key OUT on comdek.org, raise objections if any by June 1

COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key OUT on comdek.org, raise objections if any by June 1

COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key has been uploaded on the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges. Check how to download, objection submission details and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2023 14:08 IST
COMEDK Answer Key, COMEDK counselling, COMEDK UGET Answer Key 2023 PDF, COMEDK UGET 2023 Answer Key
Image Source : INDIA TV Download COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key at comdek.org

COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges, COMDEK has released the provisional answer keys for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2023 (UGET) exam 2023 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the COMDEK UGET 2023 exam can download the answer key and evaluate their marks. The Under Graduate Entrance Test 2023 (UGET) exam answer keys link is activated at comdek.org. Candidates can also follow the easy steps below to download the provisional answer keys. 

COMDEK UGET 2023 was held on May 28, 2023 for admission to various engineering institutes. 

In case, any candidate has doubts about COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key, they can raise objections against the answer key till June 1 till 4 PM. No representations will be received after the due date. Candidates should note that the Clarification regarding the provisional answer key should be submitted online in the format made available with a fee of Rs.500/- per clarification, to be paid online only. Only if the clarification sought is upheld, the money would be refunded in full after the COMEDK UGET 2023 process is completed.

After reviewing the challenges, the exam authorities will upload the final merit list based on the performance in the entrance test and the same will be made available as per schedule in the applicant's login ID. The final answer keys will be uploaded on June and results for the same will be uploaded on June 10, 2023, as per the official schedule.

COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key direct download link

ALSO READ | JAC 12th result 2023 for arts, commerce to be released at THIS time today

ALSO READ |  West Bengal 12th Board Time Table 2024 out at wbchse.wb.gov.in, check WB Uccha Madhyamik Timetable

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News