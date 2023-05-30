Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
West Bengal 12th Board Time Table 2024 out at wbchse.wb.gov.in, check WB Uccha Madhyamik Timetable

West Bengal 12th Board Time Table 2024 has been released on wbchse.wb.gov.in. Check exam time table, timings, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2023 11:18 IST
WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2024, wb hs exam 2024 schedule date, 2024 hs exam routine pdf
Image Source : INDIA TV Download West Bengal 12th Board Time Table 2024

WB HS exam 2024 schedule: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the exam schedule for Higher Seconary Exam - 2024. According to the calendar, the exams for class 12th will commence on February 16, 2024 and conclude on February 29, 2024. Students can check WBCHSE Class 12 timetable at the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in. 

WB HS exam 2024 schedule 

WBCHSE Class 12 will be held on each from 12 PM and will continue till 3.15 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and students will get 15 minutes extra for reading question paper. The vocational subjects will be for two hours commencing from 12 noon to 2 PM. No extra 15 minutes will be given to vocational subject students to read the paper. All practical exams will be held between December 1 to 15. 

Date Subjects
February 16, 2023 Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi
February 17, 2023 Helathcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power- Vocational Subjects

February 19, 2023

 English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

February 20, 2023

 Economics
February 21, 2023 Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
February 22, 2023 Computer Science Modern Computer Application, Enviornmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
February 23, 2023 Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology
February 24, 2023 Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French
February 27, 2023 Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History
February 28, 2023 Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science
February 29, 2023 Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2024: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website - wbchse.nic.in 
  2. Click on the notification that reads, 'WBCHSE routine 2024' flashing on the homepage
  3. The exam routine for Higher Secondary in arts, science, and commerce streams will appear on screen
  4. Download West Bengal Higher Secondary exam routine 2024 and take a printout of the timetable for future reference

 

