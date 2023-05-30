West Bengal 12th Board Time Table 2024 out at wbchse.wb.gov.in, check WB Uccha Madhyamik Timetable

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download West Bengal 12th Board Time Table 2024

WB HS exam 2024 schedule: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the exam schedule for Higher Seconary Exam - 2024. According to the calendar, the exams for class 12th will commence on February 16, 2024 and conclude on February 29, 2024. Students can check WBCHSE Class 12 timetable at the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in.

WB HS exam 2024 schedule

WBCHSE Class 12 will be held on each from 12 PM and will continue till 3.15 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and students will get 15 minutes extra for reading question paper. The vocational subjects will be for two hours commencing from 12 noon to 2 PM. No extra 15 minutes will be given to vocational subject students to read the paper. All practical exams will be held between December 1 to 15.

Date Subjects February 16, 2023 Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi February 17, 2023 Helathcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power- Vocational Subjects February 19, 2023 English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English February 20, 2023 Economics February 21, 2023 Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy February 22, 2023 Computer Science Modern Computer Application, Enviornmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts February 23, 2023 Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology February 24, 2023 Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French February 27, 2023 Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History February 28, 2023 Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science February 29, 2023 Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management

WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website - wbchse.nic.in Click on the notification that reads, 'WBCHSE routine 2024' flashing on the homepage The exam routine for Higher Secondary in arts, science, and commerce streams will appear on screen Download West Bengal Higher Secondary exam routine 2024 and take a printout of the timetable for future reference

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2023 application closing tomorrow, check exam dates, how to apply

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip likely to release tomorrow, check details