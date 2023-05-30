West Bengal 12th Board Time Table 2024 out at wbchse.wb.gov.in, check WB Uccha Madhyamik Timetable

WB HS exam 2024 schedule: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the exam schedule for Higher Seconary Exam - 2024. According to the calendar, the exams for class 12th will commence on February 16, 2024 and conclude on February 29, 2024. Students can check WBCHSE Class 12 timetable at the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in.
WB HS exam 2024 schedule
WBCHSE Class 12 will be held on each from 12 PM and will continue till 3.15 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and students will get 15 minutes extra for reading question paper. The vocational subjects will be for two hours commencing from 12 noon to 2 PM. No extra 15 minutes will be given to vocational subject students to read the paper. All practical exams will be held between December 1 to 15.
|Date
|Subjects
|February 16, 2023
|Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi
|February 17, 2023
|Helathcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power- Vocational Subjects
|
February 19, 2023
|English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
|
February 20, 2023
|Economics
|February 21, 2023
|Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
|February 22, 2023
|Computer Science Modern Computer Application, Enviornmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
|February 23, 2023
|Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology
|February 24, 2023
|Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French
|February 27, 2023
|Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History
|February 28, 2023
|Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science
|February 29, 2023
|Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management
WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2024: How to download?
- Visit the official website - wbchse.nic.in
- Click on the notification that reads, 'WBCHSE routine 2024' flashing on the homepage
- The exam routine for Higher Secondary in arts, science, and commerce streams will appear on screen
- Download West Bengal Higher Secondary exam routine 2024 and take a printout of the timetable for future reference
