NMAT by GMAC Exam 2023: Last date extended to October 12, apply at register.nmat.org

GMAC Registration 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has extended the last date of the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2023 registration till October 12. All those who have yet not registered for NMAT 2023 by GMAC can do so by visiting the official website, mba.com/exams/nmat.

According to the revised schedule, the last date has been extended to October 12. The exam delivery phase will be continued till October 10.

NMAC by GMAC exam 2023 pattern

The exam includes language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. Each section is individually timed and the candidates will have to answer all the questions within the allocated time. All the questions have equal weightage and there will be no negative marking. There will be 108 questions with an exam duration of 120 minutes.

The scores will be instantly available for preview to the candidates and the official scorecard will be made available for schools and candidates within 48 hours of the exam.

NMAC by GMAC exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website, register.nmat.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NMAC by GMAC exam 2023'

Register yourself first and then proceed with your application form

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, make a payment, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

About NMAC by GMAC exam 2023

Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance test held for admission to MBA at NMIMS University and other reputed B-schools in India and foreign countries.