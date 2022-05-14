Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE NEET 2022 registration to end tomorrow: Steps, direct link to apply on neet.nta.nic.in for UG exam

NEET 2022: The registration window of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2022 will conclude tomorrow, May 15. Aspirants who wish to appear in the crucial medical exam will have to apply on neet.nta.nic.in.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR NEET UG 2022

How to apply: Step-by-step

Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Click on 'Registration for NEET (UG) 2022 Enter required details on the new page. Upload improtant documents, and apply. Pay the application fee Submit your application and take a printout for future reference.

Eligibility

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official statement about the eligibility: "He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the undergraduate medical course."

