Saturday, May 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. NEET 2022 registration to end tomorrow: Steps, direct link to apply on neet.nta.nic.in for UG exam

NEET 2022 registration to end tomorrow: Steps, direct link to apply on neet.nta.nic.in for UG exam

Aspirants who wish to appear in the crucial medical exam will have to apply on neet.nta.nic.in.

India TV Education Desk Edited by: India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2022 13:46 IST
NEET 2022, NTA NEET 2022, NEET 2022, NEET exam date 2022, NEET latest updates 2022, NEET 2022 update
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

NEET 2022 registration to end tomorrow: Steps, direct link to apply on neet.nta.nic.in for UG exam 

NEET 2022: The registration window of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2022 will conclude tomorrow, May 15. Aspirants who wish to appear in the crucial medical exam will have to apply on neet.nta.nic.in.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR NEET UG 2022

How to apply: Step-by-step

  1. Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on 'Registration for NEET (UG) 2022
  3. Enter required details on the new page.
  4. Upload improtant documents, and apply. 
  5. Pay the application fee
  6. Submit your application and take a printout for future reference.

Eligibility 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official statement about the eligibility: "He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the undergraduate medical course."

Latest Education News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News