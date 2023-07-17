CUET UG 2023: Registration for admission in undergraduate courses begins at Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahatma Gandhi Central University Undergraduate programme registrations begin at mgcubcuet.samarth.edu.in.

CUET UG 2023, Mahatma Gandhi Central University UG admission 2023-2024: Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar has started the online application process for its undergraduate courses including B.Tech, B.Com, and BA (Journalism and Mass Communication). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website of MGCU - mgcubcet.samath.edu.in.

While submitting online applications, the candidate belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs. 500/- whereas it is Rs. 200/- for reserved category candidates. According to a university statement, the shortlisting of the candidates for departmental counselling will be based on the offline merit list for the candidates who registered themselves for admission. The last date to register for the online application is July 26, 2023.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admission 2023: Eligibility Educational Qualification:

To enrol in B.Com at the Mahatma Gandhi Central University, the students should be a 10+2 passed or equivalent examination with accounting or mathematics as one of the subjects at the 10+2 level securing a minimum of 50% marks. There will be a relaxation of 5% marks, from 50% to 45%, which may be allowed for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, EWS and other categories of candidates.

For admission to BTech programmes, students must be 12th passed with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects along with any one of the subjects (Chemistry, biology, biotechnology, Technical Vocational) with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized Board.

For admission to the BA mass communication and journalism programme, 12th-passed students with 50% marks will be eligible to apply.

Last year, the admissions were conducted based on the CUET scores of the students. The students should have passed CUET UG 2023 exam for admission to their UG programmes at the university level. Based on the offline merit list of the university, the students will be called for counselling process scheduled by the respective departments. Students have been advised to keep their documents handy while appearing for the counseling process. The results for CUET 2023 were announced on July 15.