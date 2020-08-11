Image Source : INDIA TV Plea filed in Karnataka High Court to postpone COMEDK Exam

A plea has been filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking postponement of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Exam which is scheduled to be held on August 19.

The petition, filed by Advocate Abdulla Mannan Khan, sought directions to authorities to withhold the COMEDK exam and postpone it to a later date after NEET, JEE examination when the coronavirus crisis is averted. The plea also submitted that there isn't an immediate urgency to conduct the COMEDK exam as it will not have any effect on the students' academic future. Citing examples wherein entrances including JEE, NEET, AIBE, CLAT were postponed.

COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka.

The plea states that COMEDK is one of the most-important exams as the career-setting path for thousands of students and there is a lack of public transportation in various states which may result in missing out the exam.

WHAT PLEA STATES

(Quoted verbatim)

It is submitted that even with the wider ambit of Article 21 of the Constitution; the students should be led to write examination in peace and with dignity and students who are infected should be treated with dignity and priority rather than worrying about their exams.

It is submitted that Article 21 of the Constitution of India ensures one’s right to life which also includes protecting oneself, and also the government itself is asking the individuals to stay home unless it is very important and COMEDK is a manufactured event for the students in havoc.

It is submitted that Standard Operating Procedure is only applicable to the premises of the examination centre, but there is a chance of Spread outside the Examination centres and the procedure of removal of the mask at the registration desk which is hazardous despite Standard operating procedure established.

It is submitted that there isn’t an immediate urgency to conduct the COMEDK 2020 as it will not have any effect on the students’ academic future. That the National testing agency has already postponed the national level entrance tests like JEE, NEET, AIBE, CLAT owing to the dreadful pandemic situation prevailing in the country. That nobody will be affected or injured if the 24.07.2020 notification is set aside.

It is submitted that COMEDK 2020 being one of the most important exams as the Career setting path for thousands of students and there is lack of public transportation in various States, which may result in missing out the Examination which is in violation of Article 19 and as there is no equal opportunity is given to one state students to another state there is a violation of 14 of the Constitution of India and many Centres are in Containment Zones, and also there is a Home Quarantine and also presence of Interstate Quarantine Rule.

It is submitted that despite preparedness of KCET examination there has been a violation of Social distancing in various centres in Karnataka.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage