PM Modi greets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Arvind Kejriwal birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wished for his “long life and good health”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor turned 55 today.

Arvind Kejriwal was born on August 16, 1968, in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

"Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long life and good health," PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Key role in forming opposition alliance

Kejriwal is recognized as one of PM Modi's staunch critics. He has been advocating for Delhi to be declared an independent state for a considerable period. He also strongly criticised the Delhi Service Bill introduced by the central government recently. Moreover, he has played a significant role in forming an alliance of opposition parties against the BJP to fight the 2024 general elections.

Kejriwal cleared the IIT entrance exam in his first attempt just after school in 1985 and graduated as a mechanical engineer from IIT Kharagpur in 1989. After completing his engineering, he joined Tata Steel in 1989 where he worked for three years. In 1992, he passed the UPSC exam and began working as an officer in the Indian Revenue Service. He left this job in 2006.

Being in government service, Kejriwal was active in taking up social causes and worked for the implementation of the Right to Information Act at the grass root level.

Kejriwal came into limelight due to Anna movement

The 45-year-old came into the limelight from the Jan Lokpal agitation led by his one-time mentor Anna Hazare in 2011. He was part of Team Anna, along with first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi, Prashant Bhushan and others.

He assumed the role of Chief Minister of Delhi after winning the elections in 2013. However, his tenure was brief, and he resigned from the CM position. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party secured a resounding majority in the 2015 elections. In 2020 as well, the people of Delhi granted his party another significant victory. He has been the Chief Minister of Delhi for the past 8 years.