PM Modi degree row: 'Some remain illiterate despite being educated in IIT'- Delhi L-G hits back at Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The feud between the L-G and Delhi CM continues

PM Modi degree row: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Prime Minister Narendra Modi degree row, saying one should not be boastful about one's degree and some people remain illiterate despite being educated in IIT.

The L-G replied to a question on Kejriwal's comments targeting the Prime Minister over his educational qualifications and questioning the genuineness of his degrees.

"I have heard the comments made by the honourable chief minister in the Assembly. One should never be boastful about their degree. A degree is only a receipt of education but real education lies in your knowledge and behaviour. I have seen the kind behaviour exhibited over the last few days. It has been proved how some people remain illiterate despite being educated in IIT," the L-G said.

What is PM Modi degree row

The Delhi chief minister, who has studied at IIT, and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have launched a fresh attack on the issue since the Gujarat High Court recently quashed a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had asked the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal. The HC also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the AAP chief, who was the RTI applicant in the matter.

AAP's reaction to L-G

Reacting to Saxena's remarks, AAP leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi accused him of raising questions on prestigious institutions like IITs and said the L-G and BJP leaders should also show their degrees.

She also announced the launch of the party's 'Degree Dikhao' campaign.

"IITs are considered to be the most prestigious institutions in India and across the world...people who studied from there are leading several companies across the world. It is really sad that today questions are being raised on the degree of IIT too. L-G too should come forward and share his degree with the public. In fact, he should ask the BJP leaders to also show their degrees," she said at a press conference.

AAP national spokesperson and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also hit out at the L-G for saying that an educational degree is just a receipt.



He said the L-G's statement proves that he believes that the prime minister does not have a genuine degree.

“It was the magnanimity of our chief minister that he did not say anything to you (L-G) until now despite you trying to take the credit for the work done by Delhi government. But today the L-G said that there is no need for an IIT degree, a degree is just a receipt for money spent. I wonder how many secretaries, principal secretaries, and joint secretaries of the L-G are without degrees. Why keep degree holders when people without degrees are walking on the street?” he asked.



Earlier in the day, L-G Saxena visited the supplementary drain in Wazirabad and reviewed the Yamuna cleaning work. "We are cleaning Yamuna banks in a mission mode. We will clean the 22 km stretch by June 30," he said.

"We are not working for credit but to give clean Yamuna to the people," he said when asked about the criticism of the AAP government. However, Delhi minister Bharadwaj accused the L-G of claiming credit for the work done by the city government to clean the Yamuna. Addressing a press conference, the minister also spoke of various initiatives taken by his government to clean the Yamuna.

"His job is not to visit drains but various police stations that come under him. There are 350 police stations in Delhi. He should visit them. But he visits drains where work is going on and claims credit for the work being done by the government," the minister said.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has never raised the issue but this has been happening," Bharadwaj added.

Later, Bharadwaj, in a tweet, also highlighted the importance of an engineer like Kejriwal.

In a tweet, the L-G said, "Also visited Sur Ghat and appreciated the makeover carried out by DDA. Instructed for water quality in the bathing area to be monitored regularly and kept at optimum."

Quote tweeting, Bharadwaj said, "Pls don’t mind sir @LtGovDelhi. The plants have been installed even with their plastic pouch, making mockery of this scientific process. The water will be purified only if their roots flow in water. It’s a waste of money. That’s why u need Engineers like @ArvindKejriwal."

(With PTI input)

Also read- Misconceptions being spread about India to slow down its progress towards becoming 'vishwaguru': Mohan Bhagwat