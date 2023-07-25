New Delhi: BJP stages protest, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal - traffic briefly halted at THESE places

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI BJP (TWITTER) BJP stages protest, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Tuesday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged failure of his government on "all the fronts". Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva while addressing the protest charged Kejriwal that his government's failure on all the fronts was evident during the flood faced by the city after 45 years.

"Kejriwal has lost the moral right to remain on the post of chief minister since Delhi has been plunged into corruption, inaction and anarchy under his government. If he does not step down, people will remove him in 2025 assembly polls," Sachdeva said in a statement.

At first, the protestors assembled near ITO. However, they were stopped by police at a barricade while trying to reach the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg. In order to disperse the protestors, the police used a water cannon as they tried to dismantle the barricade to reach the AAP office. Following which, several protesters, including Sachdeva, were detained by the police.

Traffic briefly halted at ITO

Following this, the traffic was briefly halted at ITO after the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was closed due to the Delhi BJP's protest near the AAP's office here. The traffic was also affected in other parts of the national capital.