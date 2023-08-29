Historic milestone! Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily passenger journeys on August 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro on August 28 recorded the highest-ever daily passenger journeys by registering an unprecedented 68.16 lakh commuters, for the period spanning before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday.

As per the DMRC officials, the previous highest recorded count of passenger journeys was 66,18,717 on February 10, 2020, shortly before the pandemic disrupted travel patterns and routines.

DMRC achieved a historic milestone

"DMRC achieved a historic milestone by registering an unprecedented 68.16 lakh passenger journeys on Monday (August 28, 2023), marking the highest ever daily passenger journeys pre and post-the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," the corporation said in a statement.

Remarkable figure achieved ahead of Raksha Bandhan

The remarkable figures have been registered a few days prior to the Raksha Bandhan festival. Officials said that there's usually an increase in ridership during this occasion, but this time the surge occurred a few days ahead of schedule. "This remarkable milestone, achieved yesterday, comes after a period of challenges and reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi-NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by the DMRC," the DMRC said.

This accomplishment reflects the dedication of the Delhi Metro's committed staff, the backing of Delhi-NCR residents, and the commitment to delivering secure, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation services, officials said.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

DMRC continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort

A senior official told news agency PTI that the "65-lakh figure for daily passenger journey count was achieved a few times in the period after the pandemic". They further said that the DMRC continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the National Capital Region. "This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions," it added.

In his address at the 29th foundation day of the corporation at the Metro Bhawan in New Delhi, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar on May 3 said that the Delhi Metro has responded to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic with "agility and resilience" and the ridership stood at around 90 per cent of the pre-COVID level.

