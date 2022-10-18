This mutual fund promises to make your Diwali more prosperous - Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/AP Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by people cutting across religions through out India and the world.

Mutual Fund, Diwali offers: India is a land of many traditions and festivals, where people celebrate festivals with great pomp to keep their relationships strong and vibrant. Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by people cutting across religions through out India and the world. To cash in on the festive mood, companies across various spectrums offer products and services that promises prosperity even in the long run.

The Mutual Fund segment as an investment arena has seen a great rally in the past 1.5 years and Nippon India Mutual Fund is one such product that has been giving great offerings to customers.

ALSO READ: Air India aims 30% international market share in 5 years: CEO Campbell Wilson

Nippon India Mutual Fund, which amongst India's fastest growing asset management companies, has launched an initiative to maximise your returns on Diwali celebrations. The company has launched a '#ShareYourLight' to brighten up the Diwali of deprived people.

Through a toll free number - 1800 547 8227 - trained volunteer will assist callers with nearest orphanages, old-age homes, women’s shelters and NGOs of their choice close to their localities which they choose to support and offer their Diwali greetings and make it a truly happy diwali for them.

Apart from this, Nippon India Mutual Fund has also put up a social media campaign wherein it encourages people to click a selfie/ record a video of their visit to old-age homes or NGOs and post the same on social media using #ShareYourLight with an aim to make the world a better place on this Diwali.

ALSO READ: Adani Defence & Aerospace to acquire Air Works for Rs 400 crore

Some major facts about Mutual Funds

The mutual fund industry's total assets under management rose to Rs 39.88 lakh crore in September (2022) from Rs 36.73 lakh crore in the year-ago period. This rise was driven by inflows into Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

On a monthly basis, the Assets Under Management (AUM) increased marginally from Rs 39.33 lakh crore in August.

According to a recent data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the industry wide net AUM stood at Rs 38. 42 lakh crore in September.

Amfi said the month also saw the highest-ever folio addition to 13.81 crore.The retail folios also touched an all-time high to 10.99 crore.

The contribution of SIPs rose to Rs 12.97 lakh crore in September, which is the highest ever, from Rs 12.69 lakh crore, Amfi said, adding the number of SIP accounts also increased to 5.84 crore.

Latest Business News