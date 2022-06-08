Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Will ensure availability of adequate liquidity for productive requirements of economy: RBI Governor Das.

Highlights Central bank to ensure availability of adequate liquidity to meet productive requirements of economy

RBI will ensure availability of adequate liquidity to meet productive requirements of economy: Das

RBI will also remain focused on orderly completion of the government's borrowing programme

RBI news updates : Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday (June 8) said the central bank will ensure the availability of adequate liquidity to meet the productive requirements of the economy.

"Going ahead, while normalising the pandemic related extraordinary liquidity accommodation over a multi-year time frame, the RBI will ensure availability of adequate liquidity to meet the productive requirements of the economy," Das said while announcing the monetary policy.

ALSO READ: RBI raises inflation forecast to 6.7% for 2022-2023

The RBI will also remain focused on orderly completion of the government's borrowing programme.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% to tame inflation; EMIs set to go up

Latest Business News