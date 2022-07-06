Domestic LPG becomes dearer by Rs 50 per cylinder from today | Check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Domestic LPG becomes dearer by Rs 50 per cylinder today | Check new rates

LPG price hike : The price of domestic Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder for those weighing 14.2 kg. The price change will be effective from today.

Besides, the price of a 5kg domestic cylinder will increase by Rs 18 per cylinder. Domestic LPG will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi. Meanwhile, the price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has been cut down by Rs 8.5 per cylinder.

In the last one year, the rate of domestic LPG (LPG) cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1003. The rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG (LPG) cylinder was last increased by Rs 4 on May 19, 2022.

On May 7, the LPG cylinder became costlier by Rs 50 as against the rate of Rs 949.50 on March 22, 2022. Further, on March 22 also, there was a hike of Rs 50 in the price of the cylinder.

