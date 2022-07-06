Wednesday, July 06, 2022
     
Domestic LPG becomes dearer by Rs 50 per cylinder from today | Check new rates

The price of a 5kg domestic cylinder will increase by Rs 18 per cylinder. Domestic LPG will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi. Meanwhile, the price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has been cut down by Rs 8.5 per cylinder.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2022 9:03 IST
LPG price hike: The price of domestic Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder for those weighing 14.2 kg. The price change will be effective from today.

Besides, the price of a 5kg domestic cylinder will increase by Rs 18 per cylinder. Domestic LPG will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi. Meanwhile, the price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has been cut down by Rs 8.5 per cylinder. 

In the last one year, the rate of domestic LPG (LPG) cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1003. The rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG (LPG) cylinder was last increased by Rs 4 on May 19, 2022.

On May 7, the LPG cylinder became costlier by Rs 50 as against the rate of Rs 949.50 on March 22, 2022. Further, on March 22 also, there was a hike of Rs 50 in the price of the cylinder.

