SBI Customers Alert! State Bank of India says 'don't do this' or you'll loose financial data

The State Bank of India (SBI), India's leargest lender, has warned its customers of fraudulent activities and has advised them to follow a safety tip to ensure that their personal and financial details remain safe. This has come after many monetary institutions were affected by online fraud as fraudsters are on the lookout for vulnerable people who can be duped.

The bank recently warned the customers regarding bogus apps that could lead to massive losses if installed without due verification.

In a tweet, SBI warned customers about this prevalent fraud practice.

“Your Safety is our Priority! Here’s a quick security tip that could save you from losing personal/financial data!” SBI tweeted.

“Download apps only from verified sources. Do not download any app on the advice of unknown persons,” it added.

The bank has further said that it is possible that messages including OTP, PIN, CVV may be read remotely.

Safety Tips SBI Customers Must Follow:

Do not share your confidential details like your date of birth, debit or credit card details, internet user id and password.

Beware of persons calling in disguise of officials from SBI, RBI, government office, or KYC authority.

Avoid clicking attachments in emails from unknown sources.

Avoid downloading apps from unknown sources.

Customers are requested to follow this tip to avoid getting conned by fraudsters by loosing personal and financial data.

Earlier, too bank had warned its customers about the QR code-related fraud where somebody is offering you money by asking you to scan QR Code.

