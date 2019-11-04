Image Source : YES BANK Data shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought Yes Bank shares worth ₹87 crore

Data from stock exchanges has shown that ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought Yes Bank shares worth Rs 87 crore. According to the data, Jhunjhunwala purchased 12.95 million shares of the lender at a price of Rs 67.1 apiece.

In a separate transaction on the bourse, Vistra ITCL India Ltd sold over 6.2 crore shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd at Rs 13.97 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 87.45 crore.

According to the shareholding data of the September quarter, Vistra is a public shareholder of CG Power and held 10.89 per cent stake or over 6.82 crore shares in the firm.

After the transaction, Vistra is left with a little over 56 lakh shares of the private lender.

The shares sold by Vistra were picked up by L&T Finance Ltd at the same price, the bulk deal data showed.

On the BSE, shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions gained 4.94 per cent to Rs 14.65 apiece.

(With PTI inputs)