Ola Bike expands into 150 Indian cities, eyes 3X growth in next 12 months

Ride hailing platform Ola on Thursday said it has expanded its 'Ola Bike' offering to 150 cities in the country and is looking to scale up its presence further to newer cities over the next 12 months.

"Ola has expanded its Ola Bike offering to 150 cities across the country, strengthening its position as India's largest player in the micro-mobility space...(Ola)plans to scale up its presence and introduce the category in hundreds of new towns and cities...grow 3X over the next 12 months," a statement said.

Ola Bike has enabled citizens from the smallest of towns such as Chapra in Bihar to large metropolitan areas such as Gurugram with access to quick, reliable and affordable mobility, Ola Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Arun Srinivas said.

"Ola Bike is also helping build sustainable livelihoods for our fast-growing network of close to 300,000 partners from within these ecosystems of cities and towns, creating opportunities like never before for the youth of the nation. We aim to impact over a million bike-partners in the coming year," he added.

Ola Bike was first introduced in 2016 as a last-mile mobility solution in Gurugram, Faridabad and Jaipur.

Since then, the service has been extended to cities like Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata as well as smaller towns like Gaya, Bikaner and Mughalsarai.