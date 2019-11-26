Image Source : FILE MG Motor India partners Exicom Tele-Systems to re-use batteries for ZS EV

MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of batteries which would be deployed in its upcoming electric model ZS. As part of the partnership, Exicom will re-use electric vehicle batteries at the end of their lifecycle for a wide range of non-automotive applications like home inverters, commercial and industrial uninterruptible power supply, and renewable energy storage.

"Over the past few months, we have worked towards creating the right ecosystem for our customers ahead of the launch of the ZS EV, including charging infrastructure and busting common myths around EVs," MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

The company's latest partnership with Exicom focuses on ensuring environment-friendly disposal of batteries, he added. "Making electric mobility mainstream is one of the biggest challenges and opportunities we face," Anant Nahata, MD, Exicom Tele-Systems said.

E-mobility also represents an important opportunity to overhaul energy infrastructure and make necessary investments in renewables and new grid technologies, he added. MG Motor India, which currently sells Hector SUV, plans to introduce ZS EV early next year in the country.

ALSO READ | Tejas Networks signs pact with Bharat Electronics

ALSO READ | Over 92,000 employees of BSNL, MTNL opt for VRS scheme