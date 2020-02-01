Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
  4. Personal Income Tax Slab revised. But wait, there's a twist

Personal Income Tax Slab revised. But wait, there's a twist

Income tax slab revision Latest News: The government has proposed 10 percent tax for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh per annum. But, this is for those who forego deductions and exemptions.

Income tax slab revision Latest News: The government has proposed 10 percent tax for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh per annum. But, this is for those who forego deductions and exemptions. For income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per annum, the tax rate has been reduced to 15 percent from 20 percent. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement on Saturday as she presented Budget 2020 in Parliament. For those earning between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, 20 percent tax applies. 25% tax applicable on those having income between Rs 12.5 lakh and 15 lakh, 30% for above Rs 15 lakh income under new slab.

Income Tax Slab

Old Regime Income Tax Rate

Revised Income Tax Rate

Upto Rs 5 lakhs

NA

NA

From Rs 5 to Rs 7.5 lakh

20%

10%

From Rs 7.5 to Rs 10 lakh

20

 

 

15%

From Rs 10 to Rs 12.5 lakh

30%

20%

From Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

30%

25%

Above 15 lakh

30%

30%

 

