Image Source : Personal Income Tax Slab revised. But wait, there's a twist

Income tax slab revision Latest News: The government has proposed 10 percent tax for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh per annum. But, this is for those who forego deductions and exemptions. For income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per annum, the tax rate has been reduced to 15 percent from 20 percent. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement on Saturday as she presented Budget 2020 in Parliament. For those earning between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, 20 percent tax applies. 25% tax applicable on those having income between Rs 12.5 lakh and 15 lakh, 30% for above Rs 15 lakh income under new slab.