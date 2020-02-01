Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2020 Speech: Full Text

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in presenting Budget 2020 in Parliament. Sitharaman has underlined the achievements of Modi government including affordable housing through PMAY, financial inclusion, credit support, Healthcare through Ayushman Bharat, and more.

With renewed vigour, under PM's leadership, we commit ourselves to present the people of India with all humility and dedication. People have reposed faith in our economic policy. Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy, for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations. Our government has brought a paradigm shift in governance-structural reform and inclusive growth. Fundamentals are strong, ensuring macroeconomic stability. Inflation was contained, banks cleaned up and recapitalized. Companies provided exit through IBC. Steps for formalisation of economy were taken up. GST has been the most historic. GST has resulted in efficiency gains in transport and logistics sector, inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted MSME. Consumers have got a annual benefit of 1 lakh crore rupees by GST​. During the maturing of GST, it faced some challenges. GST Council has been proactive in resolving issues during the transition. 40 crore returns have been filed, 800 crore invoices uploaded, 105 crore e-way bills generated, simpilified new return being introduced from April 1, 2020. Achievements of the Modi government: Welfare schemes with Direct Benefit Transfer embedded, sanitation and water as provision of basic needs, health care through Ayushman Bharat, clean energy through Ujjwala and solar power, financial inclusion, credit support, insurance and pension schemes for vulnerable sections of people, digital penetration with broadband and UPI, affordable housing through PMAY. We shall strive to bring Ease Of Living to every citizen.