Coronil: All you need to know about Ramdev's medicine to cure coronavirus

Tuesday saw the announcement of an ayurvedic medicine to cure coronavirus. Named "Coronil", the medicine to treat the deadly coronavirus was launched by Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Coronil is the first 'Made in India' Ayurvedic medicine for treating COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Coronil: The first 'Made in India' Ayurvedic medicine to treat coronavirus

Coronil, the first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus has been developed jointly by Patanjali Research Institute and National Institute of Medical Science (Jaipur). As many as 500 scientists of Patanjali toiled hard to find the cure. The trials of the ayurvedic medicine were conducted on coronavirus patients across the country including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Meerut, and other cities. The medicine has been developed using ingredients like Giloi, Ashwagandha, Tulsi. It is said that the ayurvedic ingredients in Coronil improve the body's internal immunity and fight other coronavirus symptoms like fever, cough, cold.

Coronil: Effectiveness

It is claimed that about 69 percent infected coronavirus patients tested negative in just three days while 100 percent patients recovered in a week. At least 35 percent COVID-19 patients who were not administered coronil did not test negative. Swami Ramdev claimed that zero percent death rate was observed during the clinical trials of Coronil Ayurvedic medicine. Balkrishna said evidence and date will be released in the next 4-5 days.

Coronil Kit: Availability, Dosage

The Coronil Kit is priced at ₹545. It contains three medicines -- Coronil, Shwasari and Anu Tel. Patanjali prescribes: "2-2 tablets should be consumed with hot water half an hour after meals. The medicine intake and quantity is suitable for people between 15 to 80 years of age. Half the amount of medicines can be used for children between the age of 6 to 14 years." According to Patanjali, the other two medicines to be taken along with Coronil are 'Shwasari' which works on strengthening the respiratory system and cures the obvious symptoms of corona including cough, cold and fever and a nasal drop named 'Anu Tel' which helps build immunity. However, it is to be noted that these should be consumed only after consulting a doctor.

Coronil: How to Order

Coronil will be available at Patanjali stores within a week. Also, an app will be launched on June 29 where people will be able to order the ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus.

