Bank Holidays in December 2020: Banks to remain closed on these days; Check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in December 2020: All private and public sector banks in the country are closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Besides this, banks are closed on various public and national and regional public holidays as well. Some of the national holidays on which banks remain closed are New Year, Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Christmas, Holi, Diwali, Eid etc. Pongal, Onam, and Bihu etc., are, meanwhile, some of the regional holidays on which banks remain closed in their respective state.

Customer must note that the central government holidays are applicable to all banks, public as well as the private sector. However, Regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments and, as such, customers should visit the official website or branches of their respective banks to check about bank holidays in their region.

List of Bank Holidays in December 2020:

December 1- State Inauguration Day- Nagaland, Indigenous Faith Day- Arunachal Pradesh

December 3- Kanakadasa Jayanti- Karnataka, World Disabled Day- Tripura, Feast of St. Francis Xavire- Goa

December 5- Birthday of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah- Jammu and Kashmir

December 12- Second Saturday

December 18- Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham- Meghalaya, Guru Ghasidas Jayanti- Chandigarh

December 19- Goa Liberation Day- Goa, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day- Punjab

December 25- Christmas Day- National holiday

December 26- Fourth Saturday​

December 30- Tamu Losar- Sikkim, U Kiang Nangbah- Meghalaya

December 31- New Year’s Eve- Manipur

