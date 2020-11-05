Image Source : FILE Airlines' 60% capacity cap extended till February

The limited domestic passenger flight capacity, of up to 60 per cent of pre-Covid level, has been extended till February 24, 2021.

In September, the Centre had increased the limited domestic passenger flight operations' capacity to 60 per cent from the earlier 45 per cent.

Till now, the Centre has permitted only 60 per cent capacity utilisation in the domestic sector with effect from September 2, 2020.

The capacity has been increased in a graded manner from the 35 per cent to 45 per cent capacity from June 27, post the initial re-start of operations of the scheduled domestic flights from May 25.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, and resumed in a phased manner.

Reacting to the extension, a Vistara spokesperson said: "We will comply with the government mandate and hope that the cap can be reviewed in coming weeks."

