Haryana Budget: 6th Pay Commission to be implemented for state govt employees

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who also holds the finance minister portfolio, Thursday presented the state's Budget 2023 and said the government will implement the recommendations of the sixth pay commission for employees. Khattar proposed a budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6% over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore. In his presentation, Khattar stated that the government will provide over 65,000 jobs in various posts. Additionally, the government plans to open biogas plants in each district, construct a heli-hub in Gurgaon, and establish e-libraries in rural areas at a cost of Rs 370 crore.

Khattar also revealed plans for three new metro links connecting Rezang la chowk to IGI international airport, Southern Peripheral Road to Pachgaon via global city and Manesar, and Asodha to Bahadurgarh to connect Haryana Orbital Rail Network with KMP expressway. In an effort to provide relief to employees, no fresh tax will be imposed in the state budget for 2023-24. Budget 2023-24 BJP-JJP government fourth budget who were elected for the second term.

The Haryana chief minister aims to build a resilient and resurgent Haryana, focusing on the state's development and growth while providing employment opportunities to its citizens. The proposed budget aims to boost the state's economy by implementing various measures, including infrastructure development, and promoting sustainability with the opening of biogas plants. The proposed e-libraries in rural areas will increase access to education, while the construction of new parks and gymnasiums will promote a healthy lifestyle.

