Safe drinking water for every citizen priority of govt: Finance Minister 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said making available safe drinking water to every citizen is a priority for the government which is working towards 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024.

New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 12:35 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said making available safe drinking water to every citizen is a priority for the government which is working towards 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said the government also proposes to expand Swachh Bharat to include solid waste management in every village.

The finance minister said as much as 95 per cent of all cities have become open defecation free and 9.6 crore toilets have been constructed since October 2014. 

The government is on track to achieve Swachh Bharat Mission by October this year.

Sitharaman also said that 10,000 new farmer producer organisations will be be set up.

The government sees rapid urbanisation as an opportunity rather than a challenge, she said.

To harness India's space ability commercially, New Space India Limited (NSIL) has been incorporated to tap the benefits of ISRO, she said. 

