Sitharaman's power push: UDAY scheme to be improved, new package soon

Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The beleaguered power sector may get some relief as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government will improve the "Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana" and it will announce a package for the power sector.

She also said that the government will come out with a new tariff policy for the power sector.

Presenting her first Union Budget, she said that the Centre is going to work with the state governments to remove the barriers in the implementation of the UDAY scheme for the turnaround of power distribution companies.

The scheme was launched in 2015 and has faced criticism from several counters over rising debt and overdue of power discoms.