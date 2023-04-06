Bihar: Fire breaks out in slum in Patna, people run with belongings | WATCH

A massive fire breaks out in a slum area in Patna's Shastri Nagar on Thursday. According to sources, a cylinder engulfed in fire fell across the road on a government building causing flames to erupt there as well.
This is a breaking story.
