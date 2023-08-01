Bihar: 44 arrested in clashes between two groups during Tajiya procession in Bhabhua

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Bihar Police makes arrests in Kaimur clashes

Police make arrests: Following clashes between two groups during a Tajiya procession at Bhabhua in Bihar’s Kaimur district, the police have registered three different cases and arrested 44 people so far, officials said on Tuesday (August 1).

According to the police, cases have been registered against 77 known and 500 unidentified people.

“Out of these, 44 people have been arrested immediately and the police are continuously conducting raids to arrest the people,” they said.

Kaimur DM Sawan Kumar said that the situation is completely under control.

Clashes had broken out between two sides during the Tajiya procession at Purani Chowk in Bhabua town of Kaimur district on the occasion of Muharram on Saturday.

Strict action against mischievous elements

The district administration appealed to the people to avoid rumours and warned of action against the mischievous elements stating that they will not be spared.

“Strict action will be taken against those who have spoiled the environment,” the administration said.

The district police are trying to identify trouble-makers with the help of footage from CCTV and drone cameras installed there on the occasion of Muharram, a senior officer said on Sunday.

SP Lalit Mohan Sharma said that three quick response teams were pressed into service to aid the police in maintaining order.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bihar government suspended transmission of messages through social networking sites in Kaimur.

The suspension will remain in place till August 1, a notification issued by the state home department said.

“Now, therefore, in the interest of maintenance of public order, the department hereby directs all internet service providers that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or pictorial content through social networking sites or application shall not be transmitted in Kaimur district from 1.30 pm on July 30, 2023, till 4 pm on August 1, 2023,” the notification said.

(Report by Mukul)

ALSO READ | Nuh violence: Haryana govt seeks 20 RAF companies amid tension; schools close in Gurugram, Faridabad

ALSO READ | Nuh violence: Two home guards shot dead, over 10 policemen injured