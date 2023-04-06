Pink Moon 2023: Full moon of spring appears in the sky; check beautiful photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/__RICHARD.PHOTOS__ Pink Moon 2023: Full moon of spring appears in the sky

Pink Moon 2023: The full moon in April is commonly referred to as the Pink Moon, notwithstanding its appearance. This shining sphere peaked around 10:05 a.m. IST on Thursday, April 6, 2023. People in India missed the amazing sight because the Pink Moon reached its peak during the daylight hours, but they can see the magnificent moon after sunset on Thursday and Friday nights.

Is Pink Moon actually pink?

Despite the title, the moon will not appear pink, but it will represent the beginning of spring. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name refers to Phlox Subulata. It is a pink-coloured wildflower that blooms in North America in the early spring. The term derives from Native American traditions. These flowers are also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, and moss pink. Regardless of this, it is not impossible that the moon will appear as a whole this week with a tiny pinkish hue.

Full moon significance

The full moon occurs when the sun lights the entire moon, making it as full, spherical, and bright as possible. As the seeds from the new moon sprout, this phase symbolises culmination, fertility, abundance, and change.

Full moons also indicate the conclusion of an old cycle, whereas Pink Moon indicate the end of a six-month cycle that began in September 2022. It encourages contemplation and mindfulness about all that has occurred in the last six months. It serves as a sort of checkpoint for refocusing and recalibration of priorities while eliminating the unnecessary.

How to watch it online?

Pink Moon can be seen live on YouTube channels such as Astronomy Lovers Family and THEREALPAX.

Take a look at the photos of Pink Moon 2023:

