Thursday, April 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Pink Moon 2023: Full moon of spring appears in the sky; check beautiful photos

Pink Moon 2023: Full moon of spring appears in the sky; check beautiful photos

Pink Moon 2023: From Thursday to Friday evening, moongazers in India can witness the spectacular sight of the first full Moon of spring.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2023 21:34 IST
Pink Moon 2023: Full moon of spring appears in the sky
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/__RICHARD.PHOTOS__ Pink Moon 2023: Full moon of spring appears in the sky

Pink Moon 2023: The full moon in April is commonly referred to as the Pink Moon, notwithstanding its appearance. This shining sphere peaked around 10:05 a.m. IST on Thursday, April 6, 2023. People in India missed the amazing sight because the Pink Moon reached its peak during the daylight hours, but they can see the magnificent moon after sunset on Thursday and Friday nights.

Is Pink Moon actually pink?

Despite the title, the moon will not appear pink, but it will represent the beginning of spring. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name refers to Phlox Subulata. It is a pink-coloured wildflower that blooms in North America in the early spring. The term derives from Native American traditions. These flowers are also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, and moss pink. Regardless of this, it is not impossible that the moon will appear as a whole this week with a tiny pinkish hue.

Full moon significance

The full moon occurs when the sun lights the entire moon, making it as full, spherical, and bright as possible. As the seeds from the new moon sprout, this phase symbolises culmination, fertility, abundance, and change.

Full moons also indicate the conclusion of an old cycle, whereas Pink Moon indicate the end of a six-month cycle that began in September 2022. It encourages contemplation and mindfulness about all that has occurred in the last six months. It serves as a sort of checkpoint for refocusing and recalibration of priorities while eliminating the unnecessary.

How to watch it online?

Pink Moon can be seen live on YouTube channels such as Astronomy Lovers Family and THEREALPAX.

Take a look at the photos of Pink Moon 2023: 

Related Stories
Longest total lunar eclipse of 21st century on July 27

Longest total lunar eclipse of 21st century on July 27

Cold Moon 2019: Tonight is the last full Moon night of the decade - What is a Cold Moon?

Cold Moon 2019: Tonight is the last full Moon night of the decade - What is a Cold Moon?

Super Pink Moon 2020: The biggest and brightest full moon of 2020 coming in April. Check date, time

Super Pink Moon 2020: The biggest and brightest full moon of 2020 coming in April. Check date, time

Cold moon night: Last, highest full moon of 2020 brights up skies

Cold moon night: Last, highest full moon of 2020 brights up skies

Also read: Horoscope Today, April 6: Day full of enthusiasm for Sagittarius, know about other zodiac signs

Also read: Venus Transit 2023: How Shukra gochar in Taurus will affect the 12 zodiac signs?

Read More Astrology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology

Horoscope 2023

Top News

Related Pink News

Latest News