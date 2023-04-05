Venus Transit 2023: Shukra gochar in Taurus effect on 12 zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Venus Transit 2023: Effect on 12 zodiac signs

Venus Transit 2023: The planet shukra will move from Aries to Taurus on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Venus, the lord of Taurus and Libra, is the causative planet of physical happiness, love, beauty, etc. If the position of Venus is strong in the horoscope, then there is no shortage of anything in life, and the doors of luck open. On the other hand, if Venus is weak in the horoscope, then many problems have to be faced. When Venus changes from one zodiac sign to another, then its effect falls on all the 12 zodiac signs including country, world, business, family, and economic condition. Let us know how the transit of Venus in the Taurus sign will open the closed doors of luck of which zodiac signs.

Aries

During the transit of Venus, your position in family and financial matters will improve and there will be new chances of progress in your career. In this period, you will take big decisions easily and there is also a possibility of going on a journey in connection with work. There will be a success in accumulating wealth during the transit period and there will be good profit from investment as well. Relationships with the spouse will be good and will spend a good time with their partner. Along with this, you can also make a plan to hang out with your family members.

Taurus

During this period of Venus, you will get positive results in legal matters, and employed people will get new career opportunities. Stuck money will be received with the help of a government official, which will lighten the burden on the mind. This period will be favorable for those who want to start their own business. You will get the support of parents and with their help, many tasks will also be completed. However, in the rush of work, you have to take care of your health. With the support of luck during the transit period, there will be a lot of profit in business and there will also be opportunities to save money. During this, married life will be full of happiness and relationships will get stronger.

Gemini

For the people of this zodiac, the transit of Venus will be in the sense of expenditure. At this time the transit of Venus is not seen to be favorable for you. An increase in your expenses and family tension is possible due to this transit. At this time you may have to face some problems on the job. If you are thinking of changing the job then the proposal may get stuck. At this time you are advised to be careful in matters related to love.

Cancer

During the transit of Venus, chances of financial gain are being created and the mind will also be engaged in the works of religion. The natives who have been searching for employment for a long time can get good news during the transit period. The condition of jobs and business people will improve and your influence in the workplace will also increase. You will also get a chance to go abroad and do business, in your life partner will also support you. If you want to start your own business during this period, then you will get a good profit.

Leo

Transit of Venus in Taurus will prove to be very auspicious for the natives of Leo. During this time your financial condition is likely to improve, and all your wishes will be fulfilled. At this time you will be able to take correct and accurate decisions. You may have to travel in communication with work. Venus transit will prove to be wonderful in terms of love life.

Virgo

During the transit of Venus for Virgo, your relations with family members will be strong and you will also be successful in competing with rivals. Your hard work will be appreciated by senior officials in the workplace and there will be chances of an increase in the promotion. There will be cooperation of siblings in work and with their help, many tasks will be completed. The misunderstanding that was going on in the relationships of those in love life will be removed and the relationship will be strengthened. You can buy a new vehicle or house during the transit period.

Libra

Venus Gochar will prove to be the most auspicious for Libra people. During this time you can get a chance to travel abroad in connection with work. Luckily some work will be done. This transit is going to be favorable for businessmen. During this, the economic side will remain strong.

Scorpio

Due to the transit of Venus in Taurus, the natives of this Scorpio will get special fruits. But the people of the business class are not likely to get desired profits during this period, during this time they will have to refrain from starting any new work. This transit can bring mixed results for Scorpio. However, you will be able to earn a good amount of money during this period.

Sagittarius

For the natives of this zodiac, this transit of Venus can trouble you with debt. You can take money from your friend to help a woman. At this time, there is going to be disappointment due to not getting the cooperation of women in the workplace. There can be time for love separation for female natives. You will not be able to take advantage of your relationships. Do not argue more with your lover at this time.

Capricorn

During the transit of Venus for Capricorn people, the employed people will get new opportunities for progress and promotion will also be good. Students preparing for government jobs will get successful during this period and their luck will also be strong. If you want to start a new business then this period is very favorable for you. The love life of Capricorn people will be blissful and they can introduce their partner to their family members. Those doing business abroad will get good profits and influence will also increase during the transit period.

Aquarius

The transit of Venus will bring positive results for the Aquarius people. During this, you can get a chance to go abroad in connection with work. The problems that were going on in the family life will go away and the relations with the family members will be strengthened. Will spend a good time with the children of the house and being with them will give you peace of headpiece. This transit will bring favorable results for the business people. During the transit period, the mind will be happy with the progress of the children and the burden on your mind will also be lightened.

Pisces

Venus transit is going to be very auspicious for the people of Pisces from the point of view of career. The natives of these zodiac signs will achieve a high position in their careers. People doing jobs will get the full support of luck. This time is no less than a boon for businessmen. During this, you will get a lot of profit.

