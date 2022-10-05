Horoscope Today, Oct 6: Profitable day for Aries, Libra; THESE zodiac signs need to be careful

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope

Horoscope Today, October 6: Today is the Ekadashi date and Thursday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Ekadashi date will remain till 9.40 am today. After that the date of Dwadashi will take place. Along with this, Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain till 7.42 pm today. The same will remain the Bhadra of Prithvi Lok till 9.40 am today. Apart from this, Panchak has started from today. Also today is Papankusha Ekadashi.

Aries

Today your day will be profitable. The relationship with the spouse will be better. The economic side will be stronger than before. You will get the support of parents. Today you will be able to impress others with your words. Your relations with seniors in the office will be strong. You will get an incentive for some of your good work. Will make a plan to go somewhere with friends. Feed chutney roti in oil to a black dog, all your problems will be solved.

Taurus

You will have a good day today. All your work will be completed on time. Your pleasant behavior will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today you will be able to solve the complicated matters of others immediately. You will take interest in academic work. Today you will get success in any work related to politics. Your domestic work will be completed well. You will bring a change in your career under the right plan. Any stalled work will be completed with the help of elder brother.

Gemini

Today your day will be full of happiness. It would be better to avoid getting angry today. Meeting other people will be beneficial for you. Financial condition will be good. Doing yoga regularly will keep you healthy. There is a chance to go abroad. Students studying engineering will get success today. There will be a call for a job from a good company. Donate black urad, soon you will get success.

Cancer

Today your day will bring new happiness for your family. You will be able to express your opinion in front of others in the office. Today will be a good day for the students. They still need to work harder. You need to be alert towards health. You will get profit in business, but in the matter of new friendship, you should take little care. Today your married life will be good. Donate oil in the temple, the stalled work will be completed.



Leo

Today will be a happy day for you. Some people will be influenced by you. Today your energy will be increased. New opportunities for profit will be available. There is every hope of getting back the money lent to someone today. You should make new plans to move ahead in life. Working women will get the support of family members in starting a small industry. Feed banana to the red-faced monkey, you will get rid of all the troubles.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of confidence. People associated with the textile business will get more money than expected. Today you will make up your mind to start some work in partnership. Your popularity will increase on the social level. The advice taken from parents in some work will be beneficial for you. Your relations with siblings will also improve. You will make up your mind to get a vehicle. Lovemates will suddenly get a surprise, which will increase their happiness. Take blessings by touching the girl's feet, respect will increase in society.

Libra

Favorable day for you. Today some new changes will come in your workplace. This evening there will be a chance to go to a friend's birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for the students. Your interest towards studies will increase. Today you have to go to the school of your child to get admission. Today is a good day for builders. You will participate in any social event around the house.

Scorpio

The day has brought new happiness for you. Today you will get some new suggestions to increase business. You will go for a walk with spouse. Today you will be more busy in some social work. There will be cooperation of colleagues in the office. Today you will spend happy moments with family members. You will be interested in spirituality. Unmarried people will get marriage proposals. Donate the things needed in the orphanage, you will get employment.

Sagittarius

You will have a better day today. Your mind will be more engaged in worship. You will visit a temple with family. Today is a favorable day for software engineers of this zodiac, there will be a call for a job from a multinational company. Students who are preparing for the competition by staying away from home, they will get success. There are chances of getting selected in government job. Avoid trusting any unknown person. Offer water to the root of Peepal, you will get rid of any long-standing health problem.

Capricorn

Today will be your special day. You will gain money by getting a big offer in business. Spouse will go to a restaurant for dinner today, which will bring sweetness in their relationship. You will have to travel abroad in connection with business. Today meeting with an experienced person will benefit you. Officers will be happy with your work at the workplace. This evening will have a good time with the children. Provide food to the needy, family relations will be better.

Aquarius

Today your luck will be with you. All the work in the office will be completed on time, due to which you will be given the Employee of the Year award by the boss. Your married life will be full of happiness. Will go to a restaurant for lunch with spouse. Today you will feel yourself energised. Life partner will get support in work. Those who are associated with the field of politics, their respect will increase. People in society will appreciate your work.

Pisces

You will have a good day today. You will gain money on the strength of hard work. You will have to cancel the program of going somewhere with friends. Keep your opinion towards someone to yourself, it will be good for you. Some family responsibilities will increase on you, but you will manage everything well. Relationship with spouse will remain better, will understand each other better. Donate black clothes to the needy, success will kiss your feet.

