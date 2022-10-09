Horoscope Today, Oct 10: Scorpio needs to be careful; foreign trip on the cards for Libra

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Oct 10

Horoscope Today 10 October 2022: Today is the Pratipada date and Monday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Pratipada date will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 1.38 am late at night. The month of Kartik is starting today. Vyaghat Yoga will remain till 4.43 pm today. Also, today Revati Nakshatra will remain till 4:2 pm in the evening.

Aries

Today will be beneficial for you. A businessman of this amount will suddenly get money from somewhere. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are thinking of starting a new business today, then definitely discuss it with your parents. Don't be in a hurry to do any work today. Come out with sandalwood tilak, all your work will be done.

Taurus

Luck will support you on this day. Which will prove to be beneficial for you, as well as you will feel like working today. If you are planning to take a new land, then definitely do a thorough investigation. Today will be a satisfactory day for the students of this zodiac. Dinner will be planned for a night out with the family.

Gemini

Today your day will be favorable for you. You will definitely get the fruits of hard work. The hard work that has been going on for many days will pay off today. Today you will get some big responsibilities which you will fulfill well. Today many people around will give you the advice to complete the work... This will keep you safe from the mistakes of others. Today is a good day for the lovemate of this zodiac.

Cancer

Today will be a normal day. While walking on the road, cross the road keeping in mind the traffic rules. Today is going to be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. You will be troubled by the ups and downs in your career. But with the help of experienced seniors, you will get some relief. Feeding food to the needy will give you peace of mind.

Leo

Today will be your best day. Many challenges will also come in front of you today. If you fight them firmly, you will get successful. Today will be a normal day for the students of this zodiac. Career-related choices may put you in some trouble… But choosing the right point will take your career on the path of progress.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today there will be opportunities for promotion in employment. You can be awarded for work in the office.. so go to office hours... otherwise, it can have a bad effect on your image. Today there will be an improvement in bad relations with friends due to the mistake made earlier. Today we will plan for dinner somewhere with family members.

Libra

Your day will be fine today. You may have to go on a foreign trip on behalf of the company, but the journey will be profitable. Today is a good day for the women of this zodiac. You will get a call for a job in the company. The economic side will remain strong. You can get money by worshiping Goddess Lakshmi.

Scorpio

Today your day has brought new happiness to you. Your fickle nature can create some trouble for you. It will be better if you listen to the opinion of elders and listen to them. Today the thought work will be completed ... due to which the economic situation will improve a lot. By donating to the poor, your mind will get peace.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. Today is a good day for political leaders of this zodiac. You will get a positive response if you speak in front of your higher officer. People associated with architecture will get good job offers. Your foreign plan can also be made in connection with the business. By donating mustard oil, your health will be good.

Capricorn

Today will be spent roaming around. Travel plans can be made somewhere far away for entertainment with family members. All the members of the family will get happiness. The business class of this zodiac can suddenly get some big benefits today. Today is a very good day for the people of Tent House... Feeding food to the hungry will give you peace of mind.

Aquarius

Today will be important for you. Today all your old work will be done easily. Your financial side will be strong. Children associated with science can get good job offers, and continue their studies. There may be a rift with your partner regarding business, so it will be better to control your speech.

Pisces

Today your day will be spent in traveling. All the members of the family will get happiness. The business class of this zodiac will suddenly get some big benefits today... Your business will increase four times. The economic side will remain stronger than before. Do not get angry on any member of the house without reason. Dinner can be planned for a night out with the kids.

Read More Astrology News