Horoscope Today, November 3: Capricorn should avoid loan transactions, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, November 3: Know the astrology predictions

Horoscope Today, November 3: Thursday is the tenth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Dashami Tithi will remain till 7.30 pm tonight. After crossing the whole day, the next morning there will be Dhruva Yoga till 5.25 minutes. During Dhruva yoga, success comes from doing any stable work like building a building etc. But any unstable work like buying a vehicle should be avoided during this time. Also tonight there will be Ravi Yoga till 12.49 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Your day is going to be very happy. If you work with patience, then you will get good benefits. You will buy some valuable item. Your popularity among others will increase. You will meet new friends with whom old memories will be refreshed. People associated with politics will go to a meeting today. Your mood is going to be good today.

Taurus

Your day will bring a new direction in life. Football players will get to learn something new from their coach today. Your day is going to be pleasant. You will get support from a woman. Elders will have a good day. You will meet an unfamiliar person. There will be an excess of it, so avoid worrying about unnecessary concerns. People doing business of tiles will get more profit.

Gemini

Your day will be happy. Today you will do some auspicious program in your home. Eat curd while leaving the house, which will keep your whole day happy. You can get the right advice from your friends regarding any work. You will maintain a balance between your work and your life. Irrigation officers will complete the pending work of the previous days today.

Cancer

Today we will start our day with yoga practice, because by doing yoga our body remains healthy and healthy. For medical students today, there will be a practical exam. There is a chance to buy a new vehicle. Do not take the opinion of an unknown person in business. You will make a good profit with your intelligence. You will do the best you can for the happiness of your family.

Leo

Your day is going to be profitable. The mind will be very happy. Will start a new business. Friends will get support. Give up the harshness of your speech and progress. Your fame will increase. You will work in a new direction. Slowly you will make progress. You will contribute well in the service of your country. You have to stay away from the share market, so that you do not lose any money.

Virgo

Your day is going to be normal. The hard work of the people preparing for the competitive exam will pay off. Today you will go to the children's parent meetings in school. Singers' song will be liked by many people today, which will increase their happiness. You will have to take a decision on matters related to religion. You will do some religious work. You will plan a trip with children. You will get family love. There will be happiness from the child's side.

Libra

Your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You will also have to give an interview for a new job. Today is a good day to start a new job. Today you will get respect in the field of teaching. You will get good rating for your work. Your hard work in the office will be appreciated. Will work with full devotion. The results of the students are going to be good. Your confidence will remain good. You will party with friends.

Scorpio

Your day is going to bring new happiness to your family. Today, focus on your work in the office. Today you will meet an old friend. You will start new tasks and keep moving forward. You will maintain a certain balance in your life. Despite the lack of material comforts, your performance will be good. Young children in your house will get an opportunity to help someone in need.

Sagittarius

Your day is going to teach something new to you. You will get rid of any old problem. There will be victory in mutual disputes. You will progress day by day. Government officials will get respect. You will plan to go on a trip with friends. Domestic happiness and married life will be favorable. Society will appreciate your work. Plans to visit a hill station are likely to be cancelled.

Capricorn

Your day will bring a golden moment. Stay away from negative thoughts. You will have to avoid loan transactions today. You may think of doing some work in a new way, and will try to do well. You will learn to drive a car. People doing work from home will do well. Today an old friend of yours may suddenly come to meet you from the village. You need to put a stop to unnecessary expenses. Your financial condition will improve.

Aquarius

Your routine is going to be good. Efforts made in the field of business will be successful and there will also be a profit. Your self-confidence will increase. You will solve the biggest problem carefully. Today your time will be spent in having fun. You will start a new small-scale industry, which will give you maximum profit.

Pisces

Your day will be profitable. Your level in the office will be high due to your hard work. Plans to go on a trip with family are likely to be cancelled. Students need to focus on their studies. Your interest in religious work will increase. Your parents will talk about your future so that you will be successful. This month will be favorable for you. Do not spend money to show off. Your good deeds will be praised. Today, leaving your ego, there is a need to work on the advice of others.

