Horoscope Today, November 17: Virgos to get support from father; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023: Today is Udaya Tithi Chaturthi and Friday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 11.04 pm today. Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 1:17 pm tonight. Today Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed. Apart from this, the Surya Shashthi fast starts today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of November 17 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Will go to some religious place with family for darshan. If you do any work with a calm mind today, it will be completed soon. Before taking any family decision, definitely take the opinion of the elders in the house. Today is an auspicious day to start a new work which will bring more benefits in the future. Today you will continue to get support from parents in your work.

Taurus

Today will be your lucky day. You will have to work harder to complete some tasks. Some new work may also come up in the office. Today there are chances of you getting financial gain. You will meet a special friend today. Today is going to be a successful day for people working as architects. The result of any competitive examination will be in your favor.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. There will be an atmosphere of devotion in your house due to any religious ritual being performed at your house today. Misunderstandings in family relationships will be resolved today. People suffering from skin problems will consult a good doctor today. There is a possibility of traveling abroad with a business partner. If you keep positive thinking, you will be successful in completing your work well.

Cancer

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today there will be sweetness in your married life. Today is a good day for businessmen. You can plan to go on a trip with friends. Today you will get support from officers in the office. Will go on a trip with spouse. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will get support from teachers in completing any project.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today people associated with sports will work hard in their training. Today students will take help from seniors in completing their practicals. Happiness and satisfaction will increase in the family. Health will be better today than before. The newly married couple will consider visiting a religious place today. People associated with politics will remain dominant in the society, people will try to connect with you.

Virgo

Today is going to be favorable for you. People who are involved in businesses like hotels or restaurants will get more profit today. Today you will get support from your father both in life and the workplace. Today there will be sweetness in your family relationships. Your spouse will gift you some necessary items. You will get help from your elder brother in household chores. People associated with politics can organize a meeting today.

Libra

Today may be a day full of changes for you. Today you will make up your mind to restart the stalled work. Today you will get success in the work done with the blessings of your parents. By keeping the family together, your role will become bigger, your respect in the family will increase and you will feel proud. Students' interest in studies will increase. Make good use of your time, there are good chances of your success soon.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get more profit than expected in business. Today you will try to make your life better. Today some guests may come to your house, you will be happy. There will be a little more work in the office today, but all the work will be completed well by evening. Today there will be harmony with your spouse.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There are chances of you getting some good news today. This happiness may be related to your son's career. Today you may get some new work in the office. Will spend this evening with family, which will make family life happy. Today, people associated with the field of education may get new opportunities for progress. Women will get encouragement in office.

Capricorn

Today has brought new happiness in your life. Today, any journey undertaken in connection with some work will be beneficial. The arrival of a relative in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will think about completing your goal as soon as possible. Seeing your good work in the office, juniors will respect you more. People who are involved in marketing may get good clients today.

Aquarius

Today will be a happy day for you. Sales of people doing crockery business will increase today. Today will be a very good day for people doing government jobs, there are chances of getting promotion. Today you will complete all the pending business tasks. The plans of people planning to buy a house will be successful today. Today, avoid giving advice in anyone else's matter. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today, businessmen will finalize a deal with another big businessman to further advance their business. Today you will take more interest in political work. People will create their own identity by connecting with social media. There are chances of a new deal being finalized in business. Today you will spend time with family, which will make you happy.

