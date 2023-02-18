Horoscope today, Maha Shivratri 2023: Gemini should perform havan at home, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope today, Maha Shivratri 2023

Horoscope today, Maha Shivratri 2023: Today is the Trayodashi date of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 8.2 minutes tonight, after that Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 7:36 pm today. Along with this, Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain till 5.42 pm today. Apart from this, today is Shani Pradosh Vrat and Maha Shivratri Vrat. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of February 18 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be full of happiness for you. Your father will be proud of you as you complete some important work for him. The day will be normal for the students. You will get full support from your elder siblings. People doing jobs will get relief from work. The day will be good for people doing hotel or restaurant business. Your earnings will increase. If you offer prayers to the Sun God on this day, your day will be full of relief.

Taurus

Today will be a favourable for you. New responsibilities may come upon you. With the help of family members, you will handle every task well. The people of the neighbourhood will be happy to see you. Someone can take career advice from you for their children, and you will not let them down. You will remain energetic in terms of health, you will have a good day. You will give full time to your life partner. Donate sattu made of gram on this day, you will complete every work well.

Gemini

Today will be a little better than usual days. You will take interest in some religious work. Someone from the office can come to your home, you can share some good things with them. Children can take your help in some work, you will fully cooperate with the children. The day will be good for women working in boutiques. You can have family relations with a customer. On this day you should perform a small havan at home, this will make your day better.

Cancer

It will be a good day for you. You need to increase your efficiency. You can go for shopping in any market. You may be worried about your career. You will have to run more for admission in the new course. You should keep drinking water from time to time, because of this you will not have the problem of dehydration. Offer water to Sun God, your work efficiency will increase.

Leo

It will be a normal day for you. Your money can be spent in some work of the children. In terms of work, you need to increase contact with experienced people. You should move forward with full hard work, this will give you success in work. You should avoid believing what someone has said or heard. In the matter of health, you should take some care. Love will remain in your life. Donate gram dal in the temple, you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. If you want to tell your heart to someone, then today is going to be a very good day for you. You will definitely be successful in your work. You can go somewhere for a walk today, you will have a great time. People doing furniture work will be benefited. You will get some big work. The job of the students doing part time job can be confirmed. You can apply for full time job in any company. Chanting Gayatri Mantra 24 times will make your day wonderful.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You have to be very careful at work. For the women of this zodiac sign who are associated with the business field, there are chances of more profit for them. If you are going for an important meeting with someone, then you need to pay attention to your dress. Also, for good health, you should do routine exercise. Donate barley on this day, it will save you from any kind of harm.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. By sharing something related to business with your life partner, you will get some good advice regarding work. It will be a good day for the people doing catering work. Children can participate in any sports activity today. People sitting vacant at home can get employment opportunities. The atmosphere of tension in your family will be fine. If you have been troubled by eye problems for a few days, today you will get a lot of relief.

Sagittarius

Today will be a happy day for you. You can think of starting a new business. You will get full support from the elders of the house, father will help you financially. There will be good co-ordination between people in the family. In the evening, you can go to a function with your family. If your children are marriageable, then a good relationship can come for them. You will be fit in terms of health. You will complete your work well in the office. Donate an earthen pot in the temple, you will get everyone's support.

Capricorn

Today will be better for you. People associated with government institutions will have a good day, while people working in private industry will have a busy day. You may have to do extra work in the office. The day will be fine for the students. It will be beneficial for you to accept the opinions of close people. You may have back pain problem. On this day, offer flowers in the temple; your troubles will be reduced.

Aquarius

Today will be full of enthusiasm for you. You can plan a trip with your spouse; You can give them a gift, freshness will remain in your day. Can, this will make your name in the society. You can be appointed for some work in the society. Mother can take advice from you regarding some work, your health will be good. People doing business will get some great success. Take a bath by adding Gangajal to the water on this day, you will feel fresh.

Pisces

Today is a great day for you. You can meet a property dealer. You can think of investing in a property. With the help of a friend, you are likely to get a job in a good company. You will plan to watch a movie with your lovemate. You can increase the comforts of the house, you will get full support from the family members. The day will be good in terms of education. You will take a big decision regarding career. Pray your God and you will have a good day.

