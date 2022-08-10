Horoscope Today, August 11: Scorpio should keep an eye on expenses, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 11: Know how your day will be

Horoscope Today, August 11: Thursday is the Chaturdarshi date of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Chaturdarshi date will remain till 10.38 am today, after that full moon will take place. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 3.32 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day today, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 4:07 am the next morning. Apart from this, today is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on August 11 according to the zodiac sign and by which measures you can improve it.

Aries

Today will bring a new change in your life. Businessmen will make up their minds to take a franchise of a new product today. Students will start a new project today. Your health is going to be good. You can learn a new skill which will benefit you in future. The feeling of love towards your loved ones will make you dear to all. Today you are getting more profit in business.

Taurus

Today your day will be mixed. With the advice of elders, the business will be taken in a new direction. Your creative field will be strong. People of this zodiac who are associated with sales marketing will get benefits today. You will be busy shopping for essential items for the house. Students will get good marks in the exam. Your financial side will be strong. Family atmosphere will remain pleasant.

Gemini

Today will be beneficial for you. You can start your day with yoga practice. You will go shopping and buy your favourite thing there. People working in the software company will get a chance to work on new targets. Students will get entangled in some topic today, they will definitely get success in the end. You will get the support of the parents in any decision. New thoughts may come into your mind today. Take some time out of the busy schedule of the day for your family. Your family life will be happy.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. You can go for a walk with old friends. People doing wholesale business will benefit from more sales. Students doing internships will have a good day, and will get to learn something new from seniors. Writers who have been writing books for a long time will get success today. There are chances of getting success for the students preparing for an administrative job. You can get financial support from your friends. Today will be a better day for teachers.



Leo

Today is going to be a happy day. You will get a good job because of a friend, which will make you happy. Your health is likely to fluctuate due to the change in weather. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Businessmen doing handicraft business will benefit today. Teachers will be able to explain a topic well to the students today. You may have to travel long distances in the field of business.



Virgo

Today your day is going to be normal. People doing business of decoration will get a good profit from big deals. Singers will get a chance to sing in any function today. You will be busy with some important work throughout the day. Students' interest in studies will increase today. Give medicines to the elders of the house on time and take care of them. Pay special attention to your diet. Diabetes patients will get relief.

Libra

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Nursing students will get help from their seniors in a practice today. Your interest in reading business books may increase. The income of people doing clothes business will increase. You will consider buying a house today with the family members. Mother will make her children's favourite dish today. You can join a laughing Club. Today you will get relief from health-related problems to a great extent.



Scorpio

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. With the arrival of a relative, there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the house. You will be very happy to get a new job. People associated with politics can organize a function today. You will get happiness from the success of your children. On this day, you need to stop unnecessary expenses, this will keep your financial condition improving. If you donate black sesame to any religious place, then your financial condition will be right today.

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. You can get your stuck money back, which will increase your bank balance. Will go for a walk with family. There are chances of getting success for the students preparing for pharmacy. Today will be a good day for doctors. You will adopt new tips to do something new. You will definitely get success. Take care of yourself and your loved ones in the changing season.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to start well. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of an old friend. Enemies will try to become your friends today. You may have to do some hectic work. Students will increase interest in reading books today. Property dealers will get a good profit from finalizing a big deal today. There is a possibility of advancement in your child's education. By feeding the hungry you will feel fulfilled.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to bring new happiness to your family. You will remain stress-free and complete the pending tasks on time. Students will get good marks in any subject today. Offering green-coloured cloth to Lord Ganesh will open new avenues of progress. People associated with the carpet craft business will get money. You will start your day in a new way. You can invest in mutual funds today. Before taking any big decision, you will get benefit by thinking carefully.



Pisces

Today the start of your day is going to be favorable for you. People working in dry fruits will have good income today. Sweetness will remain in your married life. People troubled by thyroid problem will get relief today. Will consider buying a new vehicle with his family members. You will try to learn something new. With time management, your stalled work will be completed today. Your humble nature will make you dear to everyone, your respect will increase.

