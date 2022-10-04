Aaj Ka Panchang 5 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 5 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 5 October 2022: Today is the tenth day and Wednesday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Dashami date will remain till 12 noon today. After that Ekadashi date will start. Sukarma Yoga will be there till 8.21 am today, after that Dhriti Yoga will take place. Along with this, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 9.14 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Vijayadashami and the Bhadra of Hades will also be there.

Auspicious time

Dashami Tithi - till 12 noon

Sukarma Yoga

Shravan Nakshatra till 8.21 am in the morning - till 9.14 pm at night

Rahukal

Delhi – 12:09 pm to 01:38 pm

Mumbai – 12:27 pm to 01:56 pm

Chandigarh – 12:11 pm to 01:39 pm

Lucknow – 11:55 pm to 12:23 pm

Bhopal - 12:08 pm to 01:37 pm

Kolkata -11:25 pm to 12:54 pm

Ahmedabad - 12:28 pm to 01:56 pm

Chennai - 11:57 pm to 01:27 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:15 am

Sunset - 6:02 pm

