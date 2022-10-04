Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang 5 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2022 17:25 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 5 October 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 5 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 5 October 2022:  Today is the tenth day and Wednesday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Dashami date will remain till 12 noon today. After that Ekadashi date will start. Sukarma Yoga will be there till 8.21 am today, after that Dhriti Yoga will take place. Along with this, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 9.14 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Vijayadashami and the Bhadra of Hades will also be there.

Auspicious time

Dashami Tithi - till 12 noon

Sukarma Yoga
Shravan Nakshatra till 8.21 am in the morning - till 9.14 pm at night

Rahukal

Delhi – 12:09 pm to 01:38 pm
Mumbai – 12:27 pm to 01:56 pm
Chandigarh – 12:11 pm to 01:39 pm
Lucknow – 11:55 pm to 12:23 pm
Bhopal - 12:08 pm to 01:37 pm 
Kolkata -11:25 pm to 12:54 pm
Ahmedabad - 12:28 pm to 01:56 pm
Chennai - 11:57 pm to 01:27 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - 6:15 am 
Sunset - 6:02 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

Also Read: Career Horoscope, Oct 4: On Durga Navami, Leo have chances of promotion at job

Also Read: Navratri 2022 Day 9: Worship Maa Siddhidatri on Durga Navami | Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra

