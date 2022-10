Navratri 2022 Day 9: Worship Maa Siddhidatri on Durga Navami | Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Navratri 2022 Day 9

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Mahanavami of Navratri is also known as Shakti Sadhana. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Durga Puja. Siddhidatri is the last form of Maa Durga. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura on Mahanavami, hence she is called Mahishasura Mardini. It is believed that by worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri on Navami with due diligence and devotion, devotees are blessed with good luck and accomplishments. On this day many people worship the kanyas and perform Havan ians break their fast. Let us know the shubh muhurta, yoga and worship method of Maha Navami of Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Navami Shubh Muhurat

Navratri Mahanavami date starts - 3rd October 2022, 04.37 pm

Navami Tithi ends - 4 October 2022, 02.20 pm

Havan Muhurta - 06.21 am - 02.20

02.20 pm

Brahma Muhurta - 04:43 am - 05:32 am

Abhijit Muhurta - 11:52 am - 12:39 pm

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi

Maa Siddhidatri is considered to be the goddess who bestows eight siddhis in her name. One can offer nine lotus flowers or Champa flowers to Goddess Siddhidatri on Navami of Navratri. Offer the prasad made in the Kanya Bhoj. Chant the mantras of the Goddess by lighting a four-faced lamp. Worship 9 girls, perform Havan at an auspicious time and then break the fast at the end of Navami Tithi.

Maa Siddhidatri Bhog, Flowers and Colors

For the bhog, one can prepare channe, puri and halwa. On the day of Navami, the same food is fed to the girls. Offer champa, lotus or hibiscus flower to the goddess, it will bring happiness to the family. Also, pink colour is considered very auspicious to worship of Maa Siddhidatri. It symbolizes love and femininity.

Navratri 2022: Maa Siddhidatri Mantra

Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Kamalsthitan Chaturbhuja Siddhidatri Yashaswanim

Swarnavarna Nirvanchakrasthita Navam Durga Trinetram

Shankh, Chakra, Gada, Padam, Dharan, Siddhidatri Bhajem

Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer, Haar, Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Peenpayodharam

Kamniya Lavanya Shrikoti Nimnnabhi Nitambaneem

Navratri 2022: Maa Siddhidatri Stotra Path

Kanchanabha Shankhchakragadapadmadharan Muktojwalo

Smermukhi Shivpatni Siddhidatri Namostute

Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshita

Nalisthitha Devi Parbrahma Parmatma

Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Siddhidatri Namostute

Vishvakarti, Vishvabhati, Vishvaharti, Vishvapreeta

Vishva Vachira Vishvateeta Siddhidatri Namostute

Bhuktimuktikarini Bhaktkashtnivarini

Bhav Sagar Tarini Siddhidatri Namostute

Dharmarthkaam Pradayini Mahamoh Vinashini

Mokshadayini Siddhidayini Siddhidatri Namostute

