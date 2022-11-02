Aaj Ka Panchang 3 November 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 3 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 3 November 2022: Today is the tenth day and Thursday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Dashami Tithi will remain till 7.30 pm tonight. After passing the whole day of today, the next morning there will be Dhruva Yoga till 5.25 am and Ravi Yoga will remain till 12.49 pm tonight. Along with this, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 12:49 tonight. Apart from this, today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Dashami Tithi - Tonight till 7.30 pm

Dhruva Yoga - After crossing the whole day today till 5.25 am the next morning

Ravi Yoga - Tonight till 12:49 minutes

Shatabhisha Nakshatra - Tonight till 12:49 minutes

Rahukal

Delhi - 01:27 PM to 02:50 PM

Mumbai - 01:48 PM to 03:13 PM

Chandigarh - 01:28 pm to 02:49 pm

Lucknow - 01:13 pm to 02:36 pm

Bhopal - 01:28 pm to 02:52 pm

Kolkata - 12:45 pm to 02:09 pm

Ahmedabad - 01:47 PM to 03:11 PM

Chennai - 01:20 pm to 02:47 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:33 am

Sunset - 5:35 pm

