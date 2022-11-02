Bhishma Panchak 2022: Date of Panchak in November; why is it auspicious and how it gives benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bhishma Panchak 2022

Bhishma Panchak 2022: It is generally considered inauspicious to have Panchak in Sanatan Dharma. Mostly, all the auspicious works are banned as soon as Panchak starts. however, astrologers believe that not all Panchaks are inauspicious. There is a big difference between normal Panchak and Bhishma Panchak. From November 4, Bhishma Panchak will take place which is considered to be good and brings many benefits, especially by fastings.

The fast (vrat) of Bhishma Panchak starts from Kartik Shukla Ekadashi and lasts till the full moon aka Purnima. The fast ends only after bathing and giving charity to Kartik Purnima. It is said that Bhishma Pitamah also fasted on this day and since then, it became popular as Bhishma Panchak.

Types of Panchak

Rog Panchak

Agni Panchak

Raj Panchak

Chor Panchak

Mrityu Pancha

Bhishma Panchak: History and Significance

After the victory of the Pandavas in Mahabharata, Lord Krishna took the Pandavas to Bhishma Pitamah. Shri Krishna asked Pitamah to impart knowledge to the Pandavas. At that time, he was lying on the sarasaiya. Still, he accepted Krishna's request and gave the Pandavas invaluable knowledge of Raj Dharma, Varna Dharma and Moksha Dharma. It is said that this process of giving knowledge continued from Ekadashi to Purnima. Then Lord Krishna told Bhishma Pitamah that the knowledge he has imparted to the Pandavas in these five days had made this period very auspicious. Hence from that day, these five days are known as Bhishma Panchak.

Auspicious works like marriage, building construction, new projects etc. are not done in these days. However, during Bhishma Panchak, there are no restrictions.

DON'T MISS

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time of last chandra grahan of this year; Do's and Don'ts to see 'Blood Moon'

November Horoscope 2022: Gemini to get profit in business; know about other zodiac signs

Weekly Horoscope (31 Oct to 6 Nov): Taurus & Libra may face expenses, Pisces must invest money carefully

Read More Astrology News