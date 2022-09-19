Monday, September 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 20 September 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 20 September 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 20 September 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2022 17:32 IST
Aaj ka Panchang September 20
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ka Panchang September 20

Aaj Ka Panchang 20 September 2022: Today is the tenth day and Tuesday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Dashami Tithi will remain till 9.26 pm tonight. Today, those people who have passed away on the tenth day of Krishna or Shukla Paksha of any month, those people's Shradh will be done today. Today morning there will be Variyan Yoga for 8.25 minutes, after that Parigh Yoga will start. Along with this, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 9.7 pm tonight.

Auspicious time

Dashami Tithi - Tonight till 9.26 pm

Varyana Yoga -

Punarvasu Nakshatra till 8.25 am in the morning - till 9.7 pm tonight

Rahu Kaal 

Delhi - 03:17 pm to 04:49 pm
Mumbai - 03:34 pm to 05:06 pm
Chandigarh - 03:19 pm to 04:50 pm
Lucknow - 03:02 pm to 04 pm 34
Bhopal - 03:16 pm to 04:47 pm
Kolkata - 02:33 pm to 04:04 pm
Ahmedabad - 03:35 pm to 05:07 pm
Chennai - 03:04 pm to 04 pm up to :35

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:08 am 
Sunset - Sunset - 6:21 pm 

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him on India TV every morning at 7.30 am )

Read More Astrology News

Top News

Latest News