Aaj Ka Panchang 20 September 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ka Panchang September 20

Aaj Ka Panchang 20 September 2022: Today is the tenth day and Tuesday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Dashami Tithi will remain till 9.26 pm tonight. Today, those people who have passed away on the tenth day of Krishna or Shukla Paksha of any month, those people's Shradh will be done today. Today morning there will be Variyan Yoga for 8.25 minutes, after that Parigh Yoga will start. Along with this, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 9.7 pm tonight.

Auspicious time

Dashami Tithi - Tonight till 9.26 pm

Varyana Yoga -

Punarvasu Nakshatra till 8.25 am in the morning - till 9.7 pm tonight

Rahu Kaal

Delhi - 03:17 pm to 04:49 pm

Mumbai - 03:34 pm to 05:06 pm

Chandigarh - 03:19 pm to 04:50 pm

Lucknow - 03:02 pm to 04 pm 34

Bhopal - 03:16 pm to 04:47 pm

Kolkata - 02:33 pm to 04:04 pm

Ahmedabad - 03:35 pm to 05:07 pm

Chennai - 03:04 pm to 04 pm up to :35

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:08 am

Sunset - Sunset - 6:21 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him on India TV every morning at 7.30 am )

Read More Astrology News