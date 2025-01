Updated on: January 28, 2025 9:49 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 28 Jan, 2025 : 5 liver diseases can be cured with Ayurvedic remedies

Increasing age has no effect on the liver. Whether the age is 20 or 84 years..the liver always remains young like a 3 year old child. Then why are people's livers getting damaged at a young age. Along with yoga practice, it also tell about healthy diet science.