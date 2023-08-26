Updated on: August 26, 2023 13:08 IST

Top 10 Sports News : HS Prannoy reaches semi-finals of WBC, Sourav Ganguly picks team for ODI WC, See Video

Sourav Ganguly, the former BCCI president and who led Team India to the final of the 2003 World Cup under his captaincy, has selected his final 15 for the 2023 World Cup. By the way, by September 5, Team India has to choose the official squad.