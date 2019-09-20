Amit Panghal became the first Indian male boxer to reach the final of the World Championships, as he beat Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in 52kg category.
Aaj Ki Baat | How Union Minister Babul Supriyo was gheraoed at Jadavpur University | Sept 19, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat | Why SC verdict on Ayodhya will come in November | Sept 18, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat | How PM Modi celebrated his 69th birthday in Gujarat | Sept 17, 2019
Aaj Ki Baat | Why PM Modi will spend his birthday in Gujarat tomorrow | Sept 16, 2019
We have held systematic talks with BJP leaders, soon will come to a decision: Uddhav Thackeray
VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits flood affected areas with a team of NDRF, in Varanasi
Swami Chinmayanand has admitted to almost every allegation levelled against him: SIT Chief
Amit Panghal creates history, becomes first Indian male boxer to reach World Championships final
Aaj Ka Viral: Video of Pak army and police assaulting locals surfaces on social media
Today's Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday, September 20, 2019
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | September 19, 2019
Indian army conducts massive exercise near China border in Eastern Ladakh
INX Media case: Delhi Court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3
Recommended Video
2nd T20I: Kohli, Chahar help India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
Team India captain Virat Kohli’s inspiring story of determination and success
Indian cricket great Kapil Dev appointed chancellor of Rai Sports University in Sonepat
DDCA honours Virat Kohli with pavilion stand at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Top News
Latest News