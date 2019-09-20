Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Amit Panghal creates history, becomes first Indian male boxer to reach World Championships final

Videos

Amit Panghal creates history, becomes first Indian male boxer to reach World Championships final

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 18:32 IST ]

Amit Panghal became the first Indian male boxer to reach the final of the World Championships, as he beat Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in 52kg category.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPakistan PM Imran Khan performs Umrah with his wife Bushra Begum Next VideoVIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits flood affected areas with a team of NDRF, in Varanasi  