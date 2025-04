Trump's Trade War With China Reaches TikTok With Brands Like Lululemon, Louis Vuitton on Radar! Trump's trade war with China has now TikTok, where Chinese factory workers are attracting attention by showcasing inexpensive luxury goods like Birkin and Louis Vuitton Bags made without middlemen or tariffs. Watch the video to know everything about the 'Trade War TikTok' that is trending right now!